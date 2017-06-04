Unfortunately, Gamila represents a lot of women in our society. Women who give up things they love for love or marriage. They can even change aspects of their own personality. Then the men they’re with don’t even appreciate it. In fact, they can go as far as cheating like her husband did in the show. You might think he didn’t cheat since he married the other woman, but no. He looked at another woman. Lusted after another woman. These actions are of a cheater. This doesn’t change just because he married her. And if the woman slightly lets herself go and the man cheats or marries another woman, people will blame the woman saying it’s her fault that her husband looked elsewhere because she can’t take care of herself. They won’t think that the man is wrong or that’s he’s a lowlife cheater. Which is what he should be called.



In episode 8 in A3la Se3r, when Gamila finally confronts her husband, she tells him that he never talked with her. He never asked her how she was feeling or why was she feeling this way. When he does ask her, which is obviously too late since he already got married to another woman, she slaps him and says “This is how I feel”. Before this, he was telling her she wasn’t the same woman he married or loved and that she has changed. Does this give him an excuse to just go and marry someone else? Instead of actually sitting with her and talking about their issues and trying to solve them together, he just went to another woman who takes care of her appearance.

Unfortunately, no one in our society blames the man. They’ll go on to say “makan lazem yebos bara” indicating that it’s a natural occurrence for men to seek other women just because their wives gained a bit of weight. But is this applicable to men? If a man gains weight and goes bald, is it natural for a woman to seek other men? Simply, no. If a woman does that, she’ll be called the worst names and deemed an adulterer.

Both spouses should be held accountable for their actions. And just because one of the spouses’ appearance changes, is not an excuse to go after other people. This isn’t how marriage works. If a couple is facing problems, they should sit together and work through them. Not go after other partners. If a man feels his wife has let herself go and he doesn’t like that, he must tell her. At the same time if he feels his wife is not the same anymore for whatever reason, he should sit her down and try to understand how she feels. And a wife is supposed to also take care of herself and her husband.

Marriage is a partnership between two people. No one is superior to the other. Decisions should be made together and hardships should faced and overcome together. And both partners should acknowledge their mistakes if any are made instead of blaming each other.