With countless TV shows being produced every year for Ramadan, it’s easy to get lost on what’s appropriate and what’s not. When you find a show to your liking, you worry if you’ll be able to watch it with kids in the room. This year, show producers added age ratings that show up before each episode.

One problem we always had with TV shows in Egypt is that we never had any rating systems. However, this year is different with all Ramadan shows displaying an age rating before each show starts. Ratings range from suitable to all family members to 18+.

But then we have to ask, are people really abiding by the ratings? Is a 13 or 14 year old really forbidden from watching shows rated 18+? Also, are the shows rated correctly?

A show like La Totfe2 El Shams is rated 12+ yet the show involves adult themes like drinking and adultery. People might not even take notice of this and just let younger children watch along with them.

Another show like Fel La La Land is correctly rated suitable for all family members; the show is purely comedic making it really suitable for all ages.

Haza El Masaa is also correctly rated not suitable for those who are under 18. While horror show Kafr Delhab and Le A3la Se3r are rated not suitable for those who are under 16.

Judging by social media, it seems like people are abiding by the ratings. The only thing we disagree on is that we think La Totfe2 El Shams should have had an older rating. Especially since other shows that have similar themes are rated higher.

But apart from all this its a start finally we have ratings, and surely it will improve. It’s now up to the family to learn that these rating come for a reason. Not all shows are appropriate for everybody. A culture we need to learn!