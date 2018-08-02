– A new approach to life in Porto New Cairo

Live the luxuries hospitality in Porto New Cairo

Residential units and retail stores are being delivered in Porto New Cairo

The past few days have witnessed more than 100 residential units being delivered to their owners and more to come.

Porto New Cairo is the newest residential and recreational hub in New Cairo. It is one of the most spectacular projects in the 5th Settlement area located on 90th Road in a central location right in front of the American University New Cairo Campus. The units overlook marvelous landscape, lakes, and water fountains which characterize the project that stretches over 55,000 m2 area.

The project offers a lifestyle of luxury and excellence to its residents and it is distinguished for the luxurious, high quality units and facilities that provide happiness and comfort to owners and turn their lives into an exquisite living experience all year long.

The project features over 220 shops, in addition to a unique shopping mall that hosts international cafes, restaurants, a multi-screen movie theatre complex, a mega food court, parking spaces, recreational areas and green space amenities that were designed by world- class landscaping experts, in order to give the forest and wilderness sensation, in addition the kids area and hyper market.

The Porto New Cairo project is distinguished for its sky-high towers that can be spotted from the beginning of 90th Road.

The project’s staff all strive to make residents and guests stay delightful. All of these features and luxurious facilities have transformed Porto New Cairo project into a success story, consequently the units’ market price has doubled.

