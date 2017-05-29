Sofitel Legend Old Cataract has recently appointed Ahmed El Shandawili as the new General Manager of the property.

Shandawili has more than thirty years’ experience in the hospitality industry as he started his career from the United States working in Hyatt, Starwood then joined Accor & Movenpickin Egypt and has progressed throughout his career by taking on extensive management experience gained in Luxury, business as well as resorts destinationsand thus continuously expanding his responsibilities.