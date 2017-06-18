Cairo, May 2017- Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski, Cairo recently appointed Russel Storey as its new General Manager. He will be responsible for the hotel’s entire operations and lead Kempinski’s newest Palace in continually delighting guests with the brand’s renowned European hospitality. Mr. Storey will also oversee the hotel’s nine food and beverage outlets to bring a new and exciting dining experience in the heart of New Cairo.

With a broad spectrum of hospitality experience spanning over two decades with international chains, Mr. Storey has played a crucial role in operations, renovations, re-positioning and assisting in brand augmentation and takeovers at many prestigious hotels.

Prior to joining Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski, he was the general manager at Kempinski Soma Bay. He paved his way to success and held various leadership positions at different chains such as Jordan Valley Marriott Resort & Spa in the Dead Sea, and Tudor Park Marriott Hotel & Country Club in England.

Born in South Africa and a British national with 12 years of experience in the Middle East region Storey comes to Cairo as General Manager of Kempinski’s flagship Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski. Storey speaks four different languages English, Afrikaans, Dutch, and Zulu.

The palace invites its guests to linger and dream in a world of bespoke palatial services. Encompassing 245 guestrooms and suites as private retreats, the focus of the design is on comfort and elegance, underlined by the use of warm, earthy colour schemes through soft furnishings and fabrics.

The palace presents distinctive cuisines from all corners of the world, offering nine unique restaurants and bars, including The State – Buffet restaurant, Lucca – Italian restaurant, Bab Al Qasr – Levantine restaurant, Yana- Southeast Asian cuisine, Romanov – Grill room, Vibes Lounge – Coffeehouse, 1897 Bar, Aqua Chill Pool Bar, and 3 am Lounge.

Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski is home to a great selection of event spaces named after the world’s most exclusive diamonds. Crowning the venues is the Excelsior Ballroom, Egypt’s largest and most impressive ballroom. Ten meeting rooms are also available for smaller functions and can be customised to every guest’s taste and preference.

Offering a feast of colour, art, music and treatments, the palace pays homage to Resense Spa, the first European world-class spa in Egypt. It also offers its guests a fully equipped fitness centre for ultimate rejuvenation.