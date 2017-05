Sofitel Winter Palace & Pavilion has recently appointed SelimShawer as the new Hotel Manager.

Shawerheld the position of Executive Assistant Manager of Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan since July 2013 and was in charge of the Sales and Marketing of Sofitel Taba Heights beforehand. Selim joined Accor in 2009 coming from Hilton with an experience in the rooms division.