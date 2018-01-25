New smart buses roaming the streets of Cairo, one step closer to urbanization. These new buses have multiples of features, routes and timings.

Why Is It Smart?

You won’t be dying out of heat, because gladly it has an air conditioner. You can charge your phone, as there are usb ports next to every couple of seats. In addition, it is Wifi supported and has AUX ports as well.

Does It Support Disabled People?

I am proud to answer this question with a big fat YES. There is a ramp installed to both doors, all the person has to do is ask the driver to press on a button. Also, when you reach every bus stop, there is an announcement of the name of the stop.

What About the Tickets?

It has been said that some of the tickets are being sold for 5 LE and others are being sold for 10 LE depending on the route.

What About the Routes and Timings?

There are five different routes up till this moment, but there are future plans for expansion. Three Routes from the airport, one from New Cairo and the last from Obour City.

There are no specific time slots for each station, however buses arrive every 20-30 minutes, starting 6:30 am till 12 am.

You can check the routes through these links:

Link 1 (Other 4 Routes)

Link 2 (New Cairo)

What About Security?

To ensure security, there are cameras planted in each bus. However, don’t leave your stuff unattended, because at the end of the day your stuff is your responsibility.

What About the Future?

In the near future, the plan is to have about 1000 buses across Cairo and other governorates as well. There will be an application to ease the process and cards for subscriptions.

We hope that Egyptians wouldn’t ruin these buses and instead, they would be keen to keep them clean and in perfect condition. Be a positive citizen and support your country, and please report any vandalism.