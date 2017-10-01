Visitors of Automech are excited to discover to The All new Fortuner 2018, C-HR and Corolla

Toyota Offers the Best After-Sales Service, Greatest Value, Economic Fuel Consumption, Latest Technology, Available Spare Parts availability, and Largest Network of Distributors in Egypt .

Toyota’s Automech 2017 booth witnessed impressive turnout as visitors to discover Toyota’s latest range of models, including the all-new Yaris HB 2018 launched for the first time in Egypt. Toyota enjoys a great reputation and is known for the durability of its cars, strong performance, rarity of its failures, and economic fuel consumption.