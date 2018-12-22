New Year’s is the time to make changes and aspire to have a better year and a better you; “A new year, a new me” and all that. Which is why it’s important to have at least one New Year’s resolution to kick off the new year.

Many people think that New Year’s resolution lists are nothing but silly cliches that people create to make themselves feel better. However, we have proof to the contrary. Before we wrap up 2018, we asked several people about their 2018 resolutions and if any of them came true.

Their answers may surprise you…

“I always had a dream to major in journalism and become a writer, but my dad was always against it. At the beginning of 2018, I made the decision that I will find a way to convince him. After a lot of thinking and planning, I finally found a way to get him on board. I’m now officially a journalism student with a part-time writing job in a magazine I love.”

–Aya, 22

“At the end of 2017, I took the biggest and most terrifying decision of my life. I moved out of my parents’ house and everyone claimed I won’t be able to make it on my own. In 2017, I was struggling to finish college, was terrified of joining the army, was struggling to take an official step with my girlfriend, and I also had a lousy job. So I was determined to make 2018 the year I prove everyone wrong. And boy did I do that! I finished college, got exempted from the military, got engaged to the love of my life, and found the job of my dreams. And guess what, I’m still living on my own and doing better than ever. 2018 was awesome, but I have a feeling 2019 is going to be even better.”

–Mohamed, 26

“It has always been a dream of mine to write professionally. I always wrote in my personal blog or on social media, but that wasn’t enough for me anymore. I wanted a job where I can display my talent and share it with other people. So at the beginning of the year, I quit my full time job as a project manager and started looking for a writing job. And before the year is even over, I got my first job as a writer!”

–Elhusseni, 28

“In 2017, I was stuck in a horrible job that was draining me -mentally and physically. I was trying to be responsible and not “give up” on work mainly because in the past I literally left any job as soon as I found a small inconvenience. Starting 2018, I decided to find a balance and not force myself to stay at a job I hated. Yet still, manage to find a balance of not just leaving. I tried to fix the situation I was in. But when I realized I’m not going to, I decided to officially resign. So my 2018 accomplishment was realizing that I didn’t have to change my mentality to be more “mature” or whatever. I was unhappy with my job, so I found another job that I like. And now I work at Identity Magazine, a job I had almost 3 years ago and left because I felt I was forced to “grow at another job.”

–Raghda, 27

“At the beginning of 2018, I hoped that this year will be the year I finally get into a serious relationship that has a prospect. And just this month and after a lot of emotional rollercoasters, I finally did it and I couldn’t be any happier.”

-Mahmoud, 29

These five young people are not the only ones who proved that New Year’s resolutions actually work.

I, too, started this year in a dead-end job nowhere near my passion which is writing. I had no idea how to break out of this rot I was stuck in and go after the life I really want. I realized that I didn’t have anything to look forward to, career-wise. And that was my wake-up call!

So I made it my New Year’s resolution, to summon up my courage and go after the job of my dreams, regardless of how scary it was. The year is not over yet and here I am writing to you from the job of my dreams.

So if you still didn’t believe that 2019 could be your year, snap out of it and start making your resolutions list for the year. Because for all you know, they could all come true eventually.

Happy New Year, everyone! Tell us in the comments what dreams you made true in 2018 and what resolutions you have for 2019!