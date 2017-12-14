Celebrate the New Year’s Eve at Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences in a style and cozy ambiance overlooking the best scene of the Nile at “The Time lounge” and don’t miss our special program with duet singers and dance the night away with belly dancer along with our special dinner.

Price starting at EGP799 per person including service charge and taxes- no corkage fee.

Continue your night and book a room with special offer starting at EGP1000 for two persons, including buffet breakfast and taxes.

Room offer applies for Egyptians only, valid on December 31, 2017.