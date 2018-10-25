Let’s be honest. We’re so fed up with Cairo in every sense. We have died out of places to go to for any outing; that’s why we’re turning to the cultural scene for help. This is a summary of the cultural events happening next week that we believe could be fun to attend.
Thursday
1. Shubbak El Fann Hosted by Goethe-Institut Kairo
(Oct 25 at 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
Shubak El Fann is introducing 2 events on October 25th; first a musical concert by Nesma Herky, secondly the the theatrical performance “Kharmids” by Utopia theatrical group.
For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2pUyUOd
2. Art Exhibition “Nothing” by Hani Mahfouz hosted by SOMA art
7 PM – 9 PM
For the event’s details visit:
https://www.facebook.com/events/693498681011552/
Friday
3. Strawberry Swing | Coldplay Tribute hosted by ROOM Art Space & Cafe
Strawberry Swing is the first acknowledged Coldplay tribute band in the Middle East.
Tickets are available at Room, and for online booking:
https://www.paymestore.co/A944321
For more details visit:
https://www.facebook.com/events/474822413028193/
4. Short Film Festival Hosted by Yellow Umbrella
6 PM – 9 PM
Yellow Umbrella is screening a list of short films in a fun outdoor atmosphere with lots of snacks and food. You don’t want to miss this one. Send a message to Yellow Umbrella to book your spot.
For more Information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/340977206636366/
5. Contact Improvisation Workshop with Islam El-Nebishy by Cairo Contemporary Dance Center مركز الرقص المعاصر
7 PM – 9 PM
The workshop aims to discover different ways of movement, searching for the personal movement of each individual.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/260380104613947
6. Decathlon Hike Day Hosted by محمية وادي دجلة – Wadi Degla Protectorate and Decathlon Egypt – ديكاتلون مصر
8 AM – 4:30 PM
This DAY HIKE will be organized by the QUECHUA team as a start for regular events in the future. We count on you to join!
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2225436461026490/?notif_t=event_calendar_create¬if_id=1540242236586478
Saturday
7. A Night in The Love of Ateyat El Abnoudy (Film Screening) Hosted by Osiris
8 PM – 10 PM
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2106413796050151/
8. Screening and discussion of Lebanese Film Hala’ Laween? Hosted by Respace Studio – Cultural & Art space
6:30 PM – 10 PM
For more information visit:
https://www.facebook.com/events/312279809603909/
Sunday
9. Youssef Chahine’s Shorts Hosted by Zawya
7 PM – 9 PM
Throughout his 60 year journey in cinema, Youssef Chahine directed a number of short films (documentary and fiction) which did not receive their fair share of viewership or discussion.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1081800108662419/
Monday
10. Montags in Missaha by Goethe-Institut Kairo
Screening of “Victoria” 7 PM- 10 PM
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/295813234339311/?event_time_id=295813257672642
Tuesday
11. CJC x Mada: Found in Translation IV Hosted by Mada and Cairo Jazz Club
10 PM – 3 AM
The fourth edition of ‘Found in Translation’, a series of events co-curated by Mada and Cairo Jazz Club, prompts bands to find ways to interpret text in music.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1009956135876778/
Monday & Tuesday
12. Karaoke Night at Room Art Space
Join Karaoke Night at Room Art Space this Monday and Tuesday from 8 pm till 11:30 AND SING YOUR HEART OUT WITH FRIENDS
For more information visit:
https://www.facebook.com/events/290228514943101/