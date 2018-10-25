Let’s be honest. We’re so fed up with Cairo in every sense. We have died out of places to go to for any outing; that’s why we’re turning to the cultural scene for help. This is a summary of the cultural events happening next week that we believe could be fun to attend.

Thursday

1. Shubbak El Fann Hosted by Goethe-Institut Kairo

(Oct 25 at 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Shubak El Fann is introducing 2 events on October 25th; first a musical concert by Nesma Herky, secondly the the theatrical performance “Kharmids” by Utopia theatrical group.

For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2pUyUOd

2. Art Exhibition “Nothing” by Hani Mahfouz hosted by SOMA art

7 PM – 9 PM



For the event’s details visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/693498681011552/

Friday

3. Strawberry Swing | Coldplay Tribute hosted by ROOM Art Space & Cafe



Strawberry Swing is the first acknowledged Coldplay tribute band in the Middle East.

Tickets are available at Room, and for online booking:

https://www.paymestore.co/A944321

For more details visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/474822413028193/

4. Short Film Festival Hosted by Yellow Umbrella

6 PM – 9 PM



Yellow Umbrella is screening a list of short films in a fun outdoor atmosphere with lots of snacks and food. You don’t want to miss this one. Send a message to Yellow Umbrella to book your spot.

For more Information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/340977206636366/

5. Contact Improvisation Workshop with Islam El-Nebishy ‎by ‎Cairo Contemporary Dance Center مركز الرقص المعاصر

7 PM – 9 PM

The workshop aims to discover different ways of movement, searching for the personal movement of each individual.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/260380104613947

6. Decathlon Hike Day Hosted by ‎‎محمية وادي دجلة – Wadi Degla Protectorate‎ and ‎Decathlon Egypt – ديكاتلون مصر‎‎

8 AM – 4:30 PM

This DAY HIKE will be organized by the QUECHUA team as a start for regular events in the future. We count on you to join!

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2225436461026490/?notif_t=event_calendar_create¬if_id=1540242236586478

Saturday

7. A Night in The Love of Ateyat El Abnoudy (Film Screening) Hosted by Osiris

8 PM – 10 PM

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2106413796050151/

8. Screening and discussion of Lebanese Film Hala’ Laween? Hosted by Respace Studio – Cultural & Art space

6:30 PM – 10 PM

For more information visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/312279809603909/

Sunday

9. Youssef Chahine’s Shorts Hosted by Zawya

7 PM – 9 PM

Throughout his 60 year journey in cinema, Youssef Chahine directed a number of short films (documentary and fiction) which did not receive their fair share of viewership or discussion.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1081800108662419/

Monday

10. Montags in Missaha by Goethe-Institut Kairo

Screening of “Victoria” 7 PM- 10 PM

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/295813234339311/?event_time_id=295813257672642

Tuesday

11. CJC x Mada: Found in Translation IV Hosted by Mada and Cairo Jazz Club

10 PM – 3 AM

The fourth edition of ‘Found in Translation’, a series of events co-curated by Mada and Cairo Jazz Club, prompts bands to find ways to interpret text in music.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1009956135876778/

Monday & Tuesday

12. Karaoke Night at Room Art Space

Join Karaoke Night at Room Art Space this Monday and Tuesday from 8 pm till 11:30 AND SING YOUR HEART OUT WITH FRIENDS

For more information visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/290228514943101/