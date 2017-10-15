The Nile Ritz-Carlton is celebrating its second year of opening –having first opened its doors on October 12th 2015. Commemorating this milestone, here the top 5 key achievements of the properties:

Bespoke Weddings and Key Conferences

The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo has been well-known for its bespoke weddings experiences and exceptional conferences and events. It has been the chosen venue for Egypt’s elites who are eager to experience luxury and refined services from the prestigious brand.

The Iconic Location for Royalties, Celebrities and Presidents

Since its opening in the late 50s, the historical hotel has been known to hosting Royals, celebrities and Presidents from all over the world. In fact, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra are just some of the celebrities who have chosen the hotel for their stays in Cairo.

Italy’s Finest Cuisine

Vivo brings a part of the lush Italian countryside to the elegant setting of the iconic hotel. The culinary team infuses gastronomic culture and passion into fresh creations featuring locally sourced produce, served in classic Ritz-Carlton style.

The Caterer of Choice

During the visit of Pope Francis to Egypt, Chef Carmine – the Italian Chef De Cuisine of Vivo restaurant – was personally chosen by the Vatican Embassy to prepare the sumptuous lunch of the Pope.

Nox, The Goddess of The Nile

The capital’s cosmopolitan destination opened its doors at The Nile Ritz-Carlton to welcome Egypt’s top movers and shakers. As the gem located on top of the historical hotel, Nox offers the ultimate nightlife rooftop experience for those who seek good music, food, and company.

Ancient Wellness

The Nile Ritz-Carlton Spa welcomes guests to embark on a unique journey through Egyptian wellness rituals of the past, complemented by the modern comforts of luxury.