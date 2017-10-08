People wonder what our purpose in life is—we meet people who give meaning to our existence as we allow their lives to overlap ours. These people we meet are actually meant to be there so that our fate could be fulfilled.

Life works in mysterious ways, and every single person we cross paths with contributes to our journey. They either become a blessing, a lesson or a curse.

Those Who Are Meant To Awaken Us

You have the people who are practically wake-up calls. Their purpose in your life is to remind you of your goals and what you truly stand for. It doesn’t necessarily have to be someone who has a constant significant role in your life, because it could be the doorkeeper or even your old English teacher. They’ve awakened you to become the best version of yourself. They taught you about kindness, responsibility and empathy.

Your Family

The people you live with each day have the most impact on your life. You don’t choose the home you get to be raised in. But the struggles and development stages that shape who you are start there first. You learn to forgive and accept, you learn about anger and happiness, you learn about morals and ethics. You already have a general idea of how you should behave in the real world.

Relationships That Don’t Last

Every point in your life is a chapter that has a beginning and an end. During that chapter you go through experiences that will prepare you for your next chapter. These people are placed into your life to teach you about trust, love, dependence/independence, respect, support and communication but most importantly what you are looking for in a friend or a partner. That’s why people tell you not to regret your past relationships because they were a chapter in your life that you get to revisit whenever you need insight on what to do and what not to do in the future.

You are not meant to know why exactly these people are there, but you are required to know that there is no bad encounter. You will find eternal peace and happiness once you figure that out. Your purpose in this world is to learn from life, to learn from the good and the bad. It’s not just about overcoming your struggles. It’s all about embracing your battles and allowing yourself to accept whatever and whoever comes your way.