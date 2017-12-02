Written by: Lamis Eissa

Judge me while you thought it didn’t hurt me because I hid my tears

Judge me because you think it didn’t break me

Judge me because you think it didn’t make me restless

Judge me because I faked a smile when all I felt inside was emptiness

Judge me because I wore makeup because it was the only thing that made me feel better about my broken self

Judge me because I dyed my hair because I wanted to be unrecognizable to others

Judge me because I hopped across 8 countries to escape a reality so cruel I couldn’t face

Judge me because all I ever wanted to be was true to myself and to others

Judge me because I had the guts to stand up to myself

Judge me because I believed someone else deserved better

Judge me because I wanted that other someone to find what he truly deserves

Judge me because I knew that person wasn’t me

Judge me because all you ever saw were happy social media posts

Judge me because you never heard my screams or his

Judge me because you never heard the sounds of slammed doors and shattered plates

Judge me because I silently screamed wishing there was a way out

Judge me because your mother never cut you out for two months because you believed you deserved better

Judge me because you don’t know what it’s like to truly be alone

Judge me because you don’t know what it’s like to have every man (friend or not) think your vulnerability makes you easy

Judge me because I hope you never get to experience what I have been through

Judge me because I showed you otherwise

Judge me because of your judgement I have become impervious to pain

Judge me or not, watch me rise

Watch me rise from the ashes

Watch me breakthrough my pain

Watch me walk through your whispers

Watch me stride through your rumors

Watch me pretend not to cave to your gossip

Watch me deflect every stick- stone and bone you throw

Watch me become stronger, happier and truer to myself than I ever was

Watch me evolve into someone I never knew I could be

Watch me bring myself back

Watch me smile at your hate

Watch me laugh from the heart

Watch me make new friends

Watch me go on adventures

Watch me watching you judge me. Because of your judgement I have truly learned how to grow

Yours truly,

A divorced woman in Egypt