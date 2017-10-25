By: Sara Mahmoud Mohamed

Queen B is a total slayer when it comes to her looks, she never ceases to amaze us with her choices yet her post twin body!

A couple of days ago she posted some photos of her on Instagram wearing a tight skirt and a blue sweatshirt and completed the look with Okhtein cross-body bag.

The US $530 bag is already sold out – of course – which is a great achievement to the Egyptian brand.

Okhtein founders are sisters Aya and Mounaz Abdelraouf who aim to bring true luxury back to Egypt through their artistic designs, the brand was officially born in 2014.

The brand co-founder Mounaz Abdelraouf took to her personal account on Facebook to express her happiness.