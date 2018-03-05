Four Special Olympics athletes from Egypt, and Saudi Arabia got the chance to participate in a triathlon-coaching clinic with Elite triathletes, Omar Nour and Andrea Hewitt, at ITU this weekend.

Omar Barakat, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamed Morsy from Egypt, and Thamer Ahmed from Saudi Arabia all participated in the coaching clinic at the ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. The four athletes will return to the UAE next year to participate in Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

UAE-based Egyptian triathlete, Omar Nour, turned professional eight years ago for the 2010 ITU season and has raced on the ITU Olympic circuit ever since. Having scored Egypt’s first-ever ITU Olympic triathlon points, Nour has trained with the likes of world-renowned Coach, Neal Henderson, and his Apex Coaching Elite Squad (based in Boulder, Colorado) and Chris Tidey and his Hamilton Aquatics Squad (based in Dubai, UAE).

Omar Nour said: “Running a coaching clinic for these Special Olympic athletes was without a doubt the highlight of my weekend at the ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi. Each one of them brought so much energy, enthusiasm, and personality to the session, it blew me away. I truly cannot wait to see these athletes again when they compete in the Special Olympic World Games Abu Dhabi next year. They’ve got real talent and I know they will do their countries proud.”