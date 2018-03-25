Aswan 42 brings hundreds of runners in support of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation. Cairo Runners Marathon, Egypt’s number one running event, gets bigger and better every year.

On a sunny February morning, runners geared up to take part in the second edition of Aswan’s landmark marathon, the TriFactory Aswan Marathon, in partnership with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation. The course took runners along the magical Aswan corniche, where participants challenged themselves to reach new heights in their journey towards getting fitter and faster.

And AXA was there, backing participants’ ambitions, and affirming its commitment to great community causes by supporting the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation. To top off runners’ accomplishments, AXA awarded winners across different categories six health insurance policies, giving them access to exceptional health care services within its nationwide network and fuelling their active pursuit of healthier lifestyles even further.

Only two weeks later, AXA sponsored the Cairo Runners Marathon, now set as Egypt’s premiere running event, bringing together runners of all ages and backgrounds in a fitness fiesta showcasing thousands of individual efforts and aspirations for a better and healthier life.

AXA was there to make the day even better, guaranteeing runners’ vital needs were covered. Special sports insurance covers by AXA ensured that all participants would be well taken care of in case of any incidents during the run. AXA also supported 13 Red Crescent medical tents along the entire route and sponsored ambulance cars and portable clinics with medical personnel on board providing on-spot medical assistance in case of emergency. Moreover, some of AXA’s staff participated in the 10k and family runs, empowering themselves and their families to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

Such events have transformed Egypt’s fitness landscape, with more people than ever adopting healthier, more active lifestyles. With its vested interest and commitment to empower people and help them lead better lives, AXA will continue to support such inspiring events redefining the health of the nation.