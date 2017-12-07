OPPO, the Selfie Expert & Leader has unveiled its latest premium model the “F5” in a huge launch event held in Dusit Thani Lake View, Cairo, the brand’s first FHD+ full screen display known as “infinity display” model in Egypt, featuring the groundbreaking newly introduced A.I. Beauty recognition technology, a technology designed to personalize beautification for subjects according to the surrounding atmosphere to give you the best Selfie experience ever and help you to “Capture the Real You”, Aiming to drive a new trend across Egypt.

In a breathtaking atmosphere, guests enjoyed the new Selfie Expert & Leader model where they take a glimpse in its unique design and test the A.I. beauty recognition technology where they were able to take cool Selfies and share outstanding moments with each other’s.