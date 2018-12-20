If you’re an avid reader of Identity Magazine, you might remember that we started this year with a special issue featuring OPPO and their accomplishments for 2017. We’re now ending the year, and OPPO still remains on top, with no signs of slowing down.

How was this year even better than the last year for OPPO? We don’t mean to brag, but we can say that Identity might have been a good luck charm for the brand.

OPPO started the year with a sizzling hot bang

In January of 2018, OPPO started the year strong with the release of the OPPO F5 Red Edition launch, where they had Amina Khalil be the face of the phone. To celebrate the launch of the Red Edition, OPPO had Amina Khalil grace our cover at Identity Magazine for a special “Best of 2017” January issue. Additionally, OPPO threw an unforgettable launch event at SASS restaurant, with a Red-and-Black theme and attended by Egypt’s top influencers and VIPs.

OPPO then went to Russia

The highlight of the year had to be, hands down, the World Cup, and OPPO did not miss the chance to be there! Yes, OPPO sponsored the National team and became the official smartphone sponsor for the Egyptian National team. Since OPPO are not selfish people, they let the team supporters send messages to the National team in a campaign that truly inspired everyone.

OPPO launched the F7 and quickly became the talk of the C-town – any beyond

The F series became OPPO’s most anticipated phone release, and with a larger than life launch party in Uptown Cairo, the F7 quickly became the most wanted release of 2018. OPPO did not stop at Cairo; however, OPPO went beyond and made it to Sahel during the OPPO F7 Youth Edition launch, where they had a selfie workshop by top photographer Abdallah Sabry. Top influencers attended the event, as well as selfie queens and kings – like Huda El Mufti and Khaled Anwar.

OPPO found the X at Armani Burj Khalifa

The beyond still continued with OPPO, where the revolutionary flagship Find X made its Middle East and Africa debut at the top of the highest hotel in the Middle East, and the world, Armani Burj Khalifa. Do we even need to say more?

OPPO launched yet another phone from the F Series – The OPPO F9

Are you counting? That’s a lot of phones launched in the same year under the F-series!! The F9 was launched at yet another unforgettable launch event, but this time it was the Mena House with the pyramids approving their location choice. The F9 introduces the VOOC flash charge technology in the F series –something many OPPO users have been waiting for.

OPPO ends the year with Fashion, Fashion, and more Fashion!

OPPO sponsored this year’s Cairo Fashion Festival season 10, and just like their previous year, they went beyond regular sponsorship. This year, OPPO collaborated with everyone’s favourite bags brand ZAAM, and for the first time ever, introduced his full clothing collection – OPPOCALYPSE. This collaboration is one of OPPO’s ongoing support of fashion as well as youth since their launch in Egypt.

What’s 2019 holding up for OPPO?

We’ll have to wait and see, but we’re fairly positive that it would be even grander than 2018.