Shenzhen, Feb. 20, 2017 – OPPO is set to announce its latest crowning achievement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, a 5x smartphone photography technology that with give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images.

Sky Li, OPPO Vice President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business, said, “OPPO’s relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography.”

Leadership in Smartphone Photography

In recent years, OPPO has been leading smartphone photography through its innovative and user-oriented technology and products. The significant milestones OPPO has made defined technological trends that the industry followed.

The Next Breakthrough: The ‘5x’ Project

And in just one year, OPPO is set to unveil its next breakthrough smartphone technology, the ‘5x’ Project at MWC 2017 – the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry.

“This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with OPPO’s unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology. We chose MWC to unveil the ‘5x’ technology in the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences for consumers,” Sky said.

OPPO is currently the No. 1 smartphone brand in China with 16.8 percent market share, and the world’s fourth best-selling smartphone brand for the second year running, according to IDC. OPPO is rapidly expanding globally. In India, OPPO’s share in the offline market rose from 1.2 percent in 2015 to 10.9 percent, as of December 2016, as reported by research firm Gfk.