The Oscars is a great time for everyone. You get to root for your favorite movie, watch out for the gorgeous actors and actresses and as for us girls daydream about our next red carpet dress for when we’re rich and famous! Are you excited yet? Well, here are 10 dresses we fell head over heels for in the Oscars yesterday!
1. The beautiful Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta
2. Charlize Theron in Dior couture
3. Kristen Dunst and Dior couture stunning us one more time!
4. Emma Stone in Givenchy couture
5. Chrissy Teigen glowing in a Zuhair Murad dress
6. Emma Roberts in Vintage Armani
7. Darby Stanchfield in Georges Chakra
8. Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé
9. Felicity Jones in simple Dior
10. Taraji P. Henson bringing old Hollywood back to life in an Alberta Ferretti dress
What do you think? Tell us your opinion in the comments below!