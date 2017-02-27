The Oscars is a great time for everyone. You get to root for your favorite movie, watch out for the gorgeous actors and actresses and as for us girls daydream about our next red carpet dress for when we’re rich and famous! Are you excited yet? Well, here are 10 dresses we fell head over heels for in the Oscars yesterday!

1. The beautiful Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta 

gallery-1488157398-hbz-oscars-brie-larson

2. Charlize Theron in Dior couture

hbz-oscars-charlize-theron

3. Kristen Dunst and Dior couture stunning us one more time!

hbz-oscars-kirsten-dunst

4. Emma Stone in Givenchy couture

hbz-oscars-emma-stone

5. Chrissy Teigen glowing in a Zuhair Murad dress

gallery-1488152782-hbz-oscars-chrissy-teigen

6. Emma Roberts in Vintage Armani 

hbz-oscars-emma-roberts

7. Darby Stanchfield in Georges Chakra

hbz-oscars-darby-stanchfield

8.  Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé

hbz-oscars-isabelle-huppert

9. Felicity Jones in simple Dior

hbz-oscars-felicity-jones

10. Taraji P. Henson bringing old Hollywood back to life in an Alberta Ferretti dress

gettyimages-645676164-1488164054

What do you think? Tell us your opinion in the comments below!

 

