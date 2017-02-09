Raising attainment in Maths and Science at KS4 & KS5:

How effective teaching and learning of academic skills can lead to improved results at International GCSE, AS and A-level.

As part of its commitment to improve education through excellence in teaching, learning and assessment around the world, Oxford International AQA Examinations (Oxford AQA Exams) will offer a professional development seminar for teachers in Cairo on February 19, 2017.

Led by experienced AQA trainers and senior executives from Oxford AQA Exams, the sessions are aimed at senior leadership team members of international curriculum schools and senior teachers in Maths and Science at KS4 and KS5.

The event will explore how the Assessment Objectives of International GCSE, AS and A-level qualifications in maths and science can translate into the effective teaching and learning of higher-order critical thinking skills, helping students to prepare for success at top universities and in employment.

The event will be held at the CAIRO DUSIT THANI LAKE VIEW on Sunda y, 19th Februar y 2017 from 15:30 – 18:00. Registration is free for up to two members of staff at each school and is now open at https://oxfordaqaexams.org.uk/events