In the extravagant event organized by “Business Today” magazine, Palm Hills Developments received the “Crystal Awards BT100” acknowledging companies with exceptional performance in the Egyptian Exchange. Being the top-performer in 2017, the award was accepted by Palm Hills Developments’ Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tarek Abdel Rahman. The award committee monitors the top 50 companies with the highest performance in the Egyptian Exchange, in which Palm Hills Developments led with a record-breaking stock

performance.

Related