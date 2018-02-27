In the extravagant event organized by “Business Today” magazine, Palm Hills Developments received the “Crystal Awards BT100” acknowledging companies with exceptional performance in the Egyptian Exchange. Being the top-performer in 2017, the award was accepted by Palm Hills Developments’ Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tarek Abdel Rahman. The award committee monitors the top 50 companies with the highest performance in the Egyptian Exchange, in which Palm Hills Developments led with a record-breaking stock
performance.
Home Uncategorized Palm Hills Developments receives Business Today’s Crystal Awards
Palm Hills Developments receives Business Today’s Crystal Awards
In the extravagant event organized by “Business Today” magazine, Palm Hills Developments received the “Crystal Awards BT100” acknowledging companies with exceptional performance in the Egyptian Exchange. Being the top-performer in 2017, the award was accepted by Palm Hills Developments’ Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tarek Abdel Rahman. The award committee monitors the top 50 companies with the highest performance in the Egyptian Exchange, in which Palm Hills Developments led with a record-breaking stock