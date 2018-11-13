The addictive drama continues to follow the drugs and the money as it moves into new territory with Narcos: Mexico
The new original series launches on Netflix on 16th November
Narcos: Mexico will launch as a new Netflix original series on Friday 16th November. Shifting away from Colombia, where Narcos spent three seasons, Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.
Narcos: Mexico is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman is Executive Producer and showrunner. José Padilha, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard are Executive Producers.
Michael Peña plays Kiki Camarena, a family man and an undercover DEA agent who garnered valuable intel through a series of informants around Félix and his newly minted Guadalajara cartel, but quickly found himself in over his head as he realized he had completely underestimated the sophistication of Gallardo’s system.
Diego Luna plays Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (“Félix”), the leader of the Guadalajara cartel, one of the biggest narcos in the history of Mexico and the founder of the modern Mexican drug trade. Quiet but bold, inscrutable but sharp-minded, to all appearances he is a benevolent leader, loyal to his friends, associates, and employees…but his ambition comes before all else.
Additional casting for the series includes:
- Aaron Staton (Mad Men) as Butch Sears
- Alejandro Edda (Fear the Walking Dead) as Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman
- Alfonso Dosal (Hazlo como hombre) as Benjamin Arellano Felix
- Alyssa Diaz (Ray Donovan, The Rookie) as Mika Camarena
- Clark Freeman (We Go On) as Ed Heath
- Ernesto Alterio (Cable Girls) as Salvador Osuna Nava
- Fermín Martinez (Lady of Steel) as Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno (“El Azul”)
- Fernanda Urrejola (Bala Loca) as Maria Elvira
- Gerardo Taracena (Apocalypto) as Pablo Acosta
- Gorka Lasaosa (Brain Drain) as Hector Palma
- Guillermo Villegas (Sin Nombre) as Sammy Alvarez
- Horacio Garcia Rojas (Texas Rising) as Tomas Morlet
- Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen, Little Children) as Jim Ferguson
- Joaquín Cosío (Quantum of Solace) as Don Neto (Ernesto-Fonseca Carillo)
- José María Yazpik (Narcos) reprises his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes
- Lenny Jacobson (Nurse Jackie) as Roger Knapp
- Manuel Masalva (Mi corazón es tuyo) as Ramon Arellano Felix
- Matt Letscher (Scandal, The Flash) as James Kuykendall
- Tenoch Huerta (Sin Nombre) as Rafael Caro Quintero
- Teresa Ruiz (Here on Earth) as Isabella Bautista
- Tessa Ia (The Burning Plain) as Sofia Conesa
- Yul Vazquez (The Looming Tower, Magic City) as John Gavin