O-art Studios presented us with a breathtaking photoshoot which brought back the Romans to Alexandria. It pictures people with Roman costumes on the streets of Alexandria showcasing the beauty of both, Alexandria and the Roman attire. As they describe it: “Once upon a time, a land was a portal of time between two worlds.. Alexandria, the land of the Romans, the city of God.”

The inspiration and concept came from a lady called Mahynour Kandil. Special thanks from us at Identity Magazine to all those who helped in bringing such an exuberant photoshoot to the masses. Adel Essam and Henar Sherif for Art Direction; Ahmed Abdullah, Fashion Designer; and all the models and other people who were on and behind the scenes.

