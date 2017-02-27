Barcelona, Mobile World Congress, 27th February 2017: Sony Mobile Communications (“Sony Mobile”) today unveiled two stunning super mid-range models in its refreshed “X” series, Xperia XA1, and its 6” screen big brother Xperia XA1 Ultra. Building on the success of last year’s XA models, the XA1 and XA1 Ultra feature a beautiful borderless design to make the most of the edge-to-edge screen, cameras that are worthy of a high-end premium status and octa-core processors.

Take pictures that exceed your expectations

Camera expertise are taken from Sony’s digital camera division to deliver a leading rear camera for both Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra that offers 23MP high resolution with a large 1/2.3” Exmor™RS for mobile sensor, bright F2.0 lens and superior lowlight capability. You’re guaranteed a superfast journey from launch to capture in 0.6s and incredibly fast and accurate Hybrid Autofocus, so even the most spontaneous moments are always in focus.

Front cameras are the backbone of the selfie world and the 8MP, 23mm wide-angle lens on Xperia XA1 will let you capture all the action even in a group selfie without missing anyone out. The Xperia XA1 Ultra features a 16MP front camera with Optical Image Stabilizer to eliminate the effects of handshake and improve low-light selfies, plus a smart selfie flash to naturally illuminate your face. Both models allow you to capture the perfect selfie easily with just a wave via the ‘Hand Shutter’ camera feature.