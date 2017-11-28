By: Sara Mahmoud Mohamed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement has been taking the internet by storm. The low-key relationship became official on Monday November 27 as the royal family announced the engagement.

Here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement:

1- Meghan Markle is three years older than the British prince, born in 1981 while Prince Harry was born in 1984.

2- It won’t be Meghan’s first marriage as she was married to actor and producer Trevor Engelson before she got a divorce in 2013.

3- Meghan is biracial, as she was born to an African-American mother and a White-Jewish father.

4- The couple are planning their own wedding, which is set to take place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

5- Prince Harry did design Meghan’s ring himself, using diamonds from his late mum Princess Diana’s collection.

6- After their wedding, Meghan will become the first American to be called “her Royal Highness”.

7- The couple met on a blind date which was set by a mutual friend back in 2016.

Congratulations to the happy couple!