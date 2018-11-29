We’ve previously featured Mowaslat Masr, a transportation company operating in Cairo and Giza, known for its initiative that aims to employ the usage of smart buses.

You can read all about them here.

As if that was not good enough, the service can now be accessed via the mobile app provided by “Mowaslat Masr“. It has been active for around a year now with two operating routes from Tahrir Square and Saray Al Qobba Metro Stations to the American University in Cairo in 5th Settlement.

In addition to the expected expansion of the buses’ coverage, you can now tell the exact time the smart buses will arrive, thanks to Google Transit.

Mowaslat Masr is providing safe, smart and cheaper alternatives to public transportation in Egypt.

You can also refer to the buses’ schedule here.

The smart bus services provide features such as:

1- Smart Location

You will be able to know the location of the bus on your route. You will also have an estimate for its arrival time.

2- Smart Payment Options

There will be no need to carry cash around for the fare. The smart card, which can be charged from any Fawry service outlet, allows you to pay for your fare. There are proposals to make the smart card compatible with Metro underground services as well.

3- Accessibility to Disabled and Senior Citizens

Commuting in Egypt can be a daunting experience for senior citizens and people with disabilities. Mowaslat Masr took this into consideration when they provided their services. The new buses will be wheelchair-friendly as well as accommodate for the elderly.

4- Wi-Fi and USB Outlets

Your commute can now be more technology-friendly. The buses will provide outlets that would allow you to access the internet via Wi-Fi as well as charge your electronic devices.

The challenges for this service are plenty, but we wish them all the best in upgrading the infrastructure of public transportation in Egypt.

Do you think we need more features in our public transportation? Let us know in the comments.