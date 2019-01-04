On Friday, January 4th, it was announced that former Al Ahly Al Masry player – and until yesterday, Al Ahly Al Saudi player- Abdallah Al-Saeid, has officially signed with Pyramids FC.

While it might seem normal to some, the deal was announced right before the match between Al Ahly and their newly rivals Pyramids FC.

The deal was a surprising plot twist to everyone because of how secretive it was, as well as the shady time of announcement.

RECAP:

When Pyramids FC emerged into the Egyptian league scene; so many clashes, complications, and feuds have come along. And this has actually been going on for a while now.

Ever since Pyramids FC founder and funder Torky Al-Sheikh, had his major feud with Al Ahly FC president Mahmoud Al-Khateeb, things have gone downhill. It’s worth mentioning that Al-Saeid’s contract was actually a huge part of this feud.

A few months back, Al Zamalek FC signed Al-Saeid who was supposed to be an Ahly player then, waiting for his renewal. Al-Sheikh then got involved with over 40,000,000 EGP to break off his contract with Al Zamalek for the sake of Al-Khateeb; whom he was helping through the presidency. However, Al Ahly later decided to put Al-Saeid for sale after Al-Sheikh paid all of this money to get him back.

Fast forward to post-feud, Al-Sheikh decided to buy Al Asyouty FC, rename it to Pyramids and put it out there to compete on the title. It was obviously some sort of a comeback in Al-Khateeb’s face.

Moreover, that was until some more complications occurred leading him to leave Egypt for good. Needless to say, he is still indeed investing in the club with all the contracts and staff.

WHAT HAPPENED TODAY:

Long story short, what happened today basically shows that Al-Sheikh targetted Al-Saied for some time now and that the contract has also been signed and the deal was done long before it was announced. The decision to reveal it all on the day of the match, or the confrontation between both teams, definitely says something.

And that is Al-Sheikh is getting back at Al-Khateeb, as well as Al Ahly’s fans since he mainly left Egypt for good after they cursed and insulted him publicly with no punishments.

Additionally, the official Facebook account of Pyramids FC has posted a video of Oka and Ortega, remaking their famous song ‘Elaab Yala’; with the star of the clip being Al-Saeid and the lyrics changed to fit him, of course.

But what everyone noticed is that it was a very direct and clear shade at Al Ahly.

Furthermore, some sources even confirmed that the Egyptian Football Association, have contributed and made an exception to fasten Al-Saeid’s transfer and registration process. What is even more shocking than all of this is that Al-Saeid is officially in the starting lineup for today’s game versus Al Ahly.

A lot of drama going on in the Egyptian Football world! Don’t you guys think? Well, anyway we’ll have to wait and see what goes down today! Who are you guys here for; Al Ahly or Pyramids? Let us know!