Life, as our parents and grandparents knew it, has changed drastically thanks to social media and the vast advance in technology. Nowadays, it’s hard to know people for who they really are. This is probably because people got better at hiding and pretending to be things they are, really, not. And since there is nothing in this world more genuine and sincere as connecting with a person, knowing that you know them like the back of your hands, we got you the list of questions you should ask someone if you really want to know who they are.

1.What did you want to be when you were growing up?

2. What is one thing that happened to you and changed your life?

3. What is one thing you would like to change about yourself and why?

4. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? Why?

5. What would you say is the best thing that has happened to you yet?

6. What is the one thing you dream of doing?

7. Do you like animals? Which pet would you like to adopt?

8. Have you ever lost someone close to you?

9. What’s your passion in life?

10. What do you see yourself doing in 10 years?

11. What’s on your to do list for this year?

12. Who would you say is your role model? Why?

13. What’s your worst fear?

14. What is the one thing that you have done and are not proud of doing? Why?

15. Who are you most close to in your family?

16. Would you travel to the future or to the past?

17. What genre of music do you like to listen to?

18. What is your favorite song in the whole wide world? Why?

19. Would you say that you are proud of what you have achieved so far?

20. If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be? Why?

21. If you could have a super power, what would you choose? Why?

22. If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you live? Why?

23.If you were a millionaire for a day, what would you do?

24. What is your favorite, dearest memory?

25. How would your friends describe you? How would you LIKE them to describe you?

26. What do you honestly think of yourself?

27. What do you believe the concept of friendship is all about?

28. Have you ever broken someone’s heart before?

29. What’s your favorite picture of yourself? why?

30. What do you believe is too serious to be joked about?

31. Of all your family members, whose death would you find most disturbing? Why?

32.What book would you read over and over again and never get tired of?

33. What movie has most influenced you?

34.If you die today, what would you want to be most remembered for?

35. If you knew that it was your last moments on earth, what would you choose your last words to be?

36. If you could go back to a certain time in your life, what would it be?

Finally, it doesn’t matter what questions of these you ask, if you ask all of them or just a few! A couple of them is good enough to guarantee that you will get to know the person in front of you for who he or she really is and not what they show on social media!