Someone once told me that if you have to live a powerful life, you must ask yourself powerful questions. At first, I laughed it off and came up with a bunch of silly questions like which came first the chicken or the egg or why did the chicken cross to the other side. But when I let myself think about it, I realized that asking the right questions can really change your life. It’s not about the questions as much as it is about the state of mind that asking yourself these questions leave you in. Here are 27 questions that you could ask yourself and which could change your life and the way you do things.

Will whatever I am doing right now give me energy, or deplete it? Are there some issues that I am pretending not to know? What are they? Are the things that I believe I should do getting in the way of my happiness? What are my blind spots? If I could do one thing right now knowing that it would happen, what would it be? What legacy do I want to leave behind? What do I really need to turn my dreams into a reality? In 5 years, will I remember what I was doing yesterday? Will it have been important? If not now, then when? What did I learn today? Who made me laugh today? Do I feel loved? What am I, at this moment, most grateful for? Is it possible to know the truth, without challenging it first? Am I desperately holding onto something, that I know I should be letting go of? What good has come of that thing, that I wasn’t able to see? Should I be focused on today, or tomorrow? What’s something I know that I can do differently, even better, than other people? Am I doing everything I can to reach the point I want to reach, or am I settling? Do I remember my values? Am I being true to them? Has my greatest fear in the whole wide world ever come true? If I won a ton amount of money, would I quit my job? If I always learn from my mistakes, why am I afraid of making one? What can I do to improve the outcome of whatever it is that I want to do? Do I really know what’s good and what’s evil? If I could offer a newborn one advice, what do I believe it should be? What’s the one thing I want to change about the world? If life is too short, why am I really doing this?

Ask yourself these questions and if the answers give you peace of mind, then you know you’re on the right track. And if they don’t, I bet you know by now what needs to be changed.