If you disagree with what your partner is wearing, which reaction would most likely upset you? I'll change to whatever you want. I won't even ask what bothered you. This is MY style and MY aesthetic. If my parents accept it, then you should too. Did you see the way YOU dress? Look who's talking!

You got sick overnight, you would hate if your partner... Gave you a hard time, "I told you to wear heavier clothes last night! And you didn't listen! Esta7mel ba2a. Asked for a second opinion, "Wait let me call my mom and ask her which medicine you should take" Criticized you, "Ma tab3an, enta 3alatool mostahter!" Worried about other things, "Now you'll have to stay home and might miss an important meeting at work!"

You are travelling with your friends, which reaction would irritate you the most? Why don't you take me with you? If only you cared about me as much as you cared about your friends... You're going to sharm alone with your friends? What would my parents say! No. I don't want you to travel alone. I don't trust your friends.

You are inviting your partner at your parents' house. What would you NOT want them to say? Why do we always have to meet them at your house? Why not go out for a change? I don't know what to get them! Help! I was just there yesterday! Let's go next week. Let's go! All day everyday!

You have practice tonight and you would hate if your partner... Argues about how much time is being wasted. Critisizes the sport you are playing. "You can do better" Tells you that they'll invite their whole family to watch you play. Tells you to skip the practice and spend the night with them instead.

You have a new project going on in your life, you wouldn't want your partner to... Quickly shoot down the idea and spot the downside. Include themselves in your project. "What's mine is yours! Sharing is caring" 🙂 Tell you how to do your job Call their dad to help you out with the project