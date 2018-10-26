With a BA in Psychology Counseling and an MA in General Counseling from the American University in Cairo, Rasha Salama is mainly specified in relationships counseling, and is contributing in the growth of the mental health field in Egypt.

Besides being a couple’s therapist, Salama is familiar with art therapy, hypnotherapy, sexuality, homeopathy and family constellation. She is also a certified Reiki energy healing level 1 practitioner, a scuba diver and a kite surfer.

With over 10 years of experience in the psychological counseling field, Salama has founded RE; the first customized couple retreat service in the Middle East with culturally sensitive programs addressing the challenges facing different relationships. The main logic behind the RE is that “every relationship has challenges that couples need to address and work on to maintain a satisfactory relationship. Going on vacation with your partner is necessary for a healthy relationship.”

Salama has managed to creatively tailor a retreat for Egyptian couples providing 3 sets of services; individual couple’s retreat, group couple retreats and events.

The advocate of happy marriages perceives every relationship as a unique adventure; her dream is to change the negative perception of marriage and educate people about the science and art of relationships.

Instagram: @rasha_salama @therelationshipretreat

Facebook: @relationretreat

