There is a fine line between being selfish or self-centered, and being good to yourself. You won’t be able to be good to yourself until you love it. So love yourself and take care of you, for your own sake. Don’t expect people to be good to you if you can’t even do it for yourself.

Here’s how can you be good to yourself.

Love yourself

When you learn to love yourself, you start taking care of it because you love it, not because you hate it. Only then you will see progress, other than that you will feel that there’s no change however hard you tried.

Love your flaws

The key is to understand that we were not made to be perfect. We all make mistakes and we all have flaws. If you can’t accept and deal with your flaws, don’t expect someone else to. Believe it or not, sometimes your beauty lies within your flaws.

Don’t be harsh on yourself

Don’t criticize yourself all the time, and when you do, keep the criticism constructive. Stop going around saying how much you hate this and that, but rather how much time you will spend on fixing this and that. When you change the way you talk to yourself, the way you see yourself will accordingly change.

Pamper yourself

Take yourself out on a date. If you want to go to the movies and no one is free enough to go with you, go by yourself. Disconnect and think of how you can better of yourself.

Give yourself credit

If you have been working so hard on a project, value the accomplishments. Give yourself credit for the hard work, for the goals achieved, and even for the mistakes which taught you a new lesson that can be added for your improvement.

When you are good to yourself, you will be able to be kind towards everyone else as well. Remember you can’t pass on a good deed, if you are not using it on yourself as well.