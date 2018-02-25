Aswan is a fabulous city and well worth the effort to go visit. It’s a huge contrast to Luxor since it’s much more laid back with lots to do and see. All in all, it’s a great place to chill out for a few days. If you’re going sightseeing, there are countless places to pass by.

Here are some reasons why you should visit Aswan.

Living Like Locals

The houses are located on the west bank of the River Nile, in the Nubian villages of Aswan. The Nubians are hospitable and modest. You’ll really feel home in this relaxed local atmosphere. The houses are clean and fully furnished; with bathroom, toilet, kitchen, warm and cold running water etc.

Sightseeing

As you probably know, Aswan is filled with monuments and temples that are of course worth a day full of adventures to go visit. The Tombs of the Nobles, Quebbet-El-Hawa, Monastery of St. Simeon, Mausoleum of Aga Khan, a Cathedral and a Nubian Museum; those are some of the most renowned touristic spots that cover the east and west bank.

Painting the Town!





Founded in 2013, ‘Mashrou3 ElSa3ada‘ consists of a group of volunteers, students, and artists with a goal in mind; to breathe some much needed positive energy and happiness into the less privileged areas of Egypt with creative designs, joyful colours and a healthy dose of inspirational quotes and messages to adorn the walls of homes that have been ravaged by time and circumstance, and their latest endeavour has seen them head to the Nubian island of Heisa in Aswan.

Botanic Gardens

Designed by Lord Kitchener, Aswan Botanic Gardens is home to trees, flowers and plants from India, Africa and even the world beyond. Travelers can relax in the wide-open spaces of this garden’s breathtaking natural beauty or wind through the extensive exhibit hall of towering palm trees. More than 400 species of subtropical vegetation exist in this urban oasis that’s just a Nile cruise away.

From Fancy to Local Dinning

Serving fine French cuisine since 1902, the signature restaurant of the Sofitel Legend Old Cataract hotel is a picture of elegance.

Local fish restaurants such as Chief Khalil’s could also be a fun delicious experience.

The Beauty of Nature & Simplicity

Houses covered by vibrant colours, streets full of warm hospitable locals, herbs and natural plants stores are typical of this charming place. You might even encounter some baby crocodiles as home pets.

Felucca

A new way of transportation is always a fun experience. Instead of staying in the same place for too long, imagine being on a three day journey from Luxor to Aswan or vice versa, stopping to check all the beautiful monuments along the River bank. It’s not your everyday usual felucca; this one actually includes a small bathroom and it’s a bit wider than most regular feluccas.

There are many other touristic places to visit in Aswan. We just wanted to highlight some of its other beautiful aspects that weren’t being appreciated as much as the ancient temples.