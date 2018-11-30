Yehya Mohamed, known for Yaya, is an Egyptian celebrity stalker from the American Jimmy Kimmel live show. This incredibly funny man basically travels the world for red carpets and meets all your favorite celebrities!

Yaya was hands down the best thing about the Cairo Film Festival (CFF), which came to a glamorous end last week. Because we love him and we think you obviously do too, here is why we think he was the highlight of CFF:

1# His and Mahmoud El Leithy’s Funny Interviews with Celebrities

We can’t deny how awesome the duet he created with El Leithy was; we really wanted to see more!

“A Bientôt, très Jolie!” lol

2# His Man Candy Selfies

Ahmed Magdy, Dhafer, Ahmed Malek, Fishawy and even Hussein Fahmy! Well, this guy has photos with almost every single celebrity in the world, of course he had to take those fun selfies with CFF’s man candy!

3# His Video about The Nile

“Look at the Nile behind me, look, it’s beautiful!” How cute! *Inserts Crying Face*

4# He knows How To Pose Like a Star On The Red Carpet

Brad Pitt who? Find you a man who poses confidently and outstandingly with a peace sign like Yaya on the Red Carpet!

5# His Suit Was Awesome!

Honestly, this man should have gotten an award for this glamorous suit! (And his sense of humor as well tbh) *Throws a million awards at Yaya*

Here is a video of Yaya Reviewing Mission Impossible-Fallout, In Case You Haven’t Seen Him Review Movies On Jimmy Kimmel Before!

This man is seriously a blessing, we want more of Yaya every day. Now accepting petition signings for Yaya to have his own movie, please and thank you!



Also if you guys watched any of his Kimmel Movie Reviews, which ones are your favorites? If you haven’t, then GO WATCH!