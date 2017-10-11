By: Donia Assar
Red carpet events are what many of us look forward to the entire year, waiting to see the new trends and how celebrities are going to surprise us. Unfortunately, some celebrities disappoint us by flashing the weirdest dresses while others just run out of luck and experience wardrobe malfunction.
For all those who have missed those epic fail moments, we have gathered all of them here for you.
Grammy’s
Girl Crush
She was the perfect representation of a kid’s playhouse.
Katy Perry
An over-sized metallic sweater and a feather pink skirt have nothing in common.
Jacqueline Van Bierk
Her dress was just too grand, and the gloves didn’t make it any better.
Joy Villa
Her dress was just a bit too much with all these phrases written on it.
CeeLo Green
Such a creepy look, what was he trying to achieve? Was he trying to be Ferrero Rocher?
Oscars
Michele Levi
Wearing a baggy brown suit and hiking boots is definitely the wrong choice for such a glamorous event.
Sofia Boutella
Her dress was just the perfect representation of a feather duster.
Met Gala
Katy Perry
Showed up with an alienish red dress while covering her head like she’s trying to look mysterious.
Michele Lamy
Proved how someone can go wild on a red carpet.
Rihanna
Proved an artist can have an architectural taste too with her dress.
Wiz Khalifa
Showed up with enough odd features that started with the suit and ended with smoking drugs.
Thandie Newton
Could have been forgiven for the dress but absolutely not with the flowered headpiece.