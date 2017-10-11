By: Donia Assar

Red carpet events are what many of us look forward to the entire year, waiting to see the new trends and how celebrities are going to surprise us. Unfortunately, some celebrities disappoint us by flashing the weirdest dresses while others just run out of luck and experience wardrobe malfunction.

For all those who have missed those epic fail moments, we have gathered all of them here for you.

Grammy’s

Girl Crush

She was the perfect representation of a kid’s playhouse.

Katy Perry

An over-sized metallic sweater and a feather pink skirt have nothing in common.

Jacqueline Van Bierk

Her dress was just too grand, and the gloves didn’t make it any better.

Joy Villa

Her dress was just a bit too much with all these phrases written on it.

CeeLo Green

Such a creepy look, what was he trying to achieve? Was he trying to be Ferrero Rocher?

Oscars

Michele Levi

Wearing a baggy brown suit and hiking boots is definitely the wrong choice for such a glamorous event.

Sofia Boutella

Her dress was just the perfect representation of a feather duster.

Met Gala

Katy Perry

Showed up with an alienish red dress while covering her head like she’s trying to look mysterious.

Michele Lamy

Proved how someone can go wild on a red carpet.

Rihanna

Proved an artist can have an architectural taste too with her dress.

Wiz Khalifa

Showed up with enough odd features that started with the suit and ended with smoking drugs.

Thandie Newton

Could have been forgiven for the dress but absolutely not with the flowered headpiece.