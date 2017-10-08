Renault’s seven KSA showrooms to hand over seven Renault Capturs to Saudi female drivers

Renault Captur is first model designed by gender balanced team

To celebrate the Saudi Royal Decree allowing women to drive, Renault Middle East, together with its distributor, Gulf Advantage Automobiles, is giving away seven brand-new cars to the first seven Saudi females to visit one of Renault’s showrooms in the Kingdom. The seven-lucky new female drivers must present their driving license at one of the seven Renault showrooms in the country for their chance to be handed the keys to a brand-new Renault Captur. This initiative is the first of many expected from Renault as they look to establish a long-term relationship with Saudi female drivers.

The Captur, which currently ranks the highest amongst European female drivers in the B-SUV segment †, is Renault’s first urban crossover. The agile, dynamic and elegant model comes equipped with a two-tone colour scheme and offers a number of impressive features including a sliding rear bench, removable seat covers and many clever storage options such as a ‘magic drawer’, which aim to ease the lives of customers.

Commenting on the initiative, Marwan Haidamous, Managing Director Renault Middle East said: “The Renault Captur was the first Renault model to be designed by a gender balanced team, with almost half of the designers being women. Indeed, our entire line-up is well suited to the female audience and will appeal to Saudi Arabia’s new customer base as they get behind the wheel.

“Renault ranks within the top ten consumer brands in Saudi Arabia and holds the number one spot amongst all European automotive brands in the Kingdom. As Saudi Arabia continues its forward strides, we are confident that Renault will continue to grow in the country.”