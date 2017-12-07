#ReservedForXmas

The collection itself, among the key trend silhouettes, features many Christmassy elements, such as sweaters with the iconic reindeer motif. The women’s Reserved line is a reference to the trends of the 1980s and 1990s with an ultramodern, elegant twist. The brand designers decided to focus on the variety of textures, such as shimmering Lurex, patent leather, elegant velvet, grey check, and Victorian lace. Vivid patterns amp up the classic designs of cut-out cocktail dresses, sensuous tops, mini skirts with zip detail and smart trench coats. A range of 1980sinspired accessories – sequinned beanie hats, velvet gloves, shimmering chokers and studded boots – complete the collection.

The men’s Reserved collection features pieces evoking the elegant British-style look with the addition of streetwear vibe. The result? Casual indigo suits, minimalist polo neck sweaters and classic trousers with side bands.