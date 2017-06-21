Cairo- May 2017- Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski celebrated a festive opening of its exquisitely decorated tent Bab Al Qasr to start the memorable month of Ramadan. Superstar Hakim rocked the special night which was attended by 1400 respective guests including celebrities, influencers, socialites, and top businessmen. One of the enticing aspects of the tent this year is an exciting and colourful set up sponsored by Seda fabrics. Alongside these special treats, the Iftar and Sohour menu is fit for a king with both local and regional delicacies to satisfy the most discerning of palates. Guest enjoy a warm atmosphere enchanted with traditional soft “OUD” musical notes presented by the daily Oriental Takht show. Bab Al qasr will not only be the place for social gatherings and entertainment but also a venue to host charity events as well as different other corporate and official evenings. Worth to mention are the various activations available on ground sponsored by Samsung, virgin and Careem.

Make memories at Bab Al Qasr tent and join Royal Maxim Kempinski for distinctive entertainment every weekend. For reservation call +20 1097111151, and for corporate inquiries e-mail [email protected]