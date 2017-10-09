What a joyous day for all Egyptians around the world! It took us 28 years to witness the Egyptian national football team earn an appearance at the World Cup in its upcoming edition in Russia 2018.

When the Egyptian team scored its first goal, the entire population expressed mixed emotions of happiness and disbelief. Yet the excitement was short-lived when the Congolese footballer Arnold Bouka challenged the Egyptian team and slammed home in the 88th minute, taking us back to square one.

Khofo, Khafra and Salah! What can we say? The Egyptian super-star who had already achieved celebrity status internationally, has sealed Egypt’s fate when he scored the 95th minute penalty.

The waves of screams echoed all over the streets, where celebrations continued throughout the night. Cars beeped non-stop, strangers stopped to hug each other, teenagers and adults alike held hands, sang victory chants and waved flags. People stood on top of cars and danced like there is no tomorrow. We are definitely still on cloud nine. What a day! What a victory!

Russia, HERE WE COME!!