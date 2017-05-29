The Egyptian Designer Sami Amin has surpassed all the beauty he has ever created in his earlier collections working on his newest collaboration with the Lebanese Designer Aiisha Ramadan.

The collection was created by Sami Amin and was presented in Arab Fashion Week in Dubai, the only platform in the Middle East that showcases designers’ Resort and Pre-Fall collections, the two most important seasons. The limited edition pieces showcased under the name of Aiisha Ramadan, the epitome of modern design, known for her beautifully crafted garments. This was the first time Sami worked on this kind of collaborations out of his own personal admiration of her brand and also his belief that the collaboration perfectly matches the atheistic of his own brand.

The collaboration held new ventures for both Sami and Aiisha since it was the first time Sami works with beads, pearls and crystals and the first time Aiisha introduces bags beside her lovely evening couture. AIISHA chose to Collaborate with Sami Amin to make her these very artistic personalized handmade brass & leather bags being a big fan of his work even on a personal level.

The bags are customized for Aiisha collection L’Azur and is the outcome of a unique collaboration of the two designers having the spirit and the touch of Sami Amin in each and every detail coupled with the perfect finish and beautiful handwork. The collection is driven mostly from Aiisha deep belief in the positive and magical powers of the sea and came out to be a group of beautifully designed pieces that included signature bags, Hair accessories and Bracelets.