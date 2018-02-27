Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today unveiled its vision of open innovation and purposeful collaboration to create seamless, synchronized and smart experiences that simplify consumers life. At its eighth annual MENA Forum, Samsung elaborated on its strategy of enhancing its IoT propositions through the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and SmartThings which will unify Samsung’s connected devices.
Home What's Hot Samsung Unveils a Simple & Intelligent IoT Experience