Sara Onsi is a young exceptional Egyptian fashion designer who set herself and carved her name on the map of fashion exactly four years ago when she began her professional career, not just benefiting herself, her name or label, but definitely bringing pride and joy to Egypt as well.

Sara’s love for fashion and creativity knew no boundaries; her passion defeated anything and everything in the way of her success as she began creating her masterpieces. Onsi also participated in Paris, New York and London Fashion Weeks.

Following her fashion design diploma, the talented designer started developing bridal gowns as she was initially passionate about that specific niche in the fashion world. Her first collection at such a young age marked the stunning start of Atelier Sara Onsi, as the classical beautiful neutral colors “Capteur De Reves” collection was displayed for the first time at the official New York Fashion Week.

Owning a place in the fashion world, Onsi keeps outdoing herself on an international scale as well as in her home country; dressing up some of the most beautiful celebrities such as Injy El Mokaddem, Dorra and many more for red carpet events, award ceremonies and festivals.

The signature style of Onsi’s brand is all about refined craftsmanship and modern elegance; her designs simply speak for themselves as they’re internationally renowned for their stunning materials, colours, handmade embroidery lace and astonishing cutouts. She carved her name in the fashion world, and it will stay there for good.

Instagram: @saraonsiofficial

Facebook: Sara Onsi

Credits:

Photographer: Amr El gohary

Assistant Photographer:

Omar El shafei

Art Director: Amr Alim

Makeup Artist: Suzy El Tobgy

Jewellery: Reem Jano

Organised by: StarDust