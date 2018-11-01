Flavors from the Middle East, Italy and beyond can be found within The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo. With its collection of restaurants, bars and lounges, the downtown hotel attracts both visitors and locals in search of refined cuisine and beautifully designed spaces. This month the hotel offers a selection of promotions for different tastes and experiences.

FOIE GRAS, WHISKEY & WINE

Bar’oro is the golden bar that offers you a golden experience in a classic setting with a variety of signature cocktails, bar bites and a wide variety of exclusive Cuban cigars with a walk-in humidor. This month the elegant bar welcomes guests to celebrate the early winter days in luxury. The Foie gras focused menu invites guests to indulge in one of three unique creations, featuring the signature “Goose Foie Gras” paired with whiskey or wine according to your preference. Delight in the jazzy sounds of our live jazz band in a classic setting overlooking dazzling Nile views.