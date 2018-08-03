Last Wednesday, an extremely disturbing video was posted on the Port Said governorate’s facebook page; featuring some teenagers who were caught smuggling clothes being interviewed.

The kids were labeled as the “smuggling kids” after the video went viral, not because of their crimes, but rather the interviewer’s insensitive interviewing style. The interviewer tried to channel her inner Riham Saaid and to guilt the kids during their most vulnerable times by asking them why they didn’t work as investors.

The video left us all confused and feeling uneasy about the kids’ situation, but today, everyone’s favorite businessman – Naguib Sawiris – took matters into his own hand and spoke to twitter that he will be sending the kids his lawyers and will be hiring the kids to work for him.

صراحة مذيعة مزعجة …قال إستثمار قال … اشتغلوا فى الإستثمار قال … https://t.co/MiTahKnggN — Naguib Sawiris (@NaguibSawiris) August 3, 2018

Sawiris first posted the video expressing his distress about the presenter. He shortly after followed up by stating “I will get my lawyer and get them to reconcile with the customs; and if possible, to employ them after their release.”

بالضبط كده ! بيحصل دلوقتى و بعتلهم محامى للتصالح مع الجمارك و الافراج ان امكن علشان نوظفهم .. https://t.co/BoGjwt9XGf — Naguib Sawiris (@NaguibSawiris) August 3, 2018

We are still unsure if Sawiris’s lawyer will manage to release the kids, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.