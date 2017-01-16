Bringing the holiday spirit to your favorite shopping destination, Cairo Festival City Mall decked

out the shopping centre in true Christmas style during December and January. With a range of

winter warming events and activities that truly captured the magic of the season, the mall

brought Christmas to shoppers of all ages!

Kicking off the season in style, Hassan Ramzy, the Cadillacs, Blue Notes, Bluezophrenia, Noha Fekry and the Christmas Parade brought a whole new meaning to the Christmas shopping experience, with roaming performances and Christmas song favorites, taking guests back to the heartwarming spirit of Christmas. Offering a lighter take on the matter, 3am Santa hilarious performances brought laughter to the whole family, whilst offering an oriental twist to the traditional tale.

Kids received surprise visits from Santa at the Grotto Counter, where they were able to explore their creative sides with arts, crafts and face painting; capturing their favorite festive moments

the kids were nice, giving each child a special goody bag, in addition to a unique gift for a lucky 100, extra nice shoppers!

Ringing in the New Year, CFCM made the last day of 2016, a day to remember; with a stunning roaming band performance, surprise flame thrower theatrics and unforgettable musical performances.

The evening started off with the electrifying sounds of DJ and violinist Azmy and the graceful tones of Nesma Mahgoub, before the stage was set on fire with Egypt’s most popular band; Wust El Balad, who rocked the stage in to the early hours of the morning. An explosive fireworks show at midnight marked the end the year, with CFCM starting 2017 on a high, emphasizing their season giving spirit through a collaboration with Ahl Misr for a Charity Bazar hosted at the mall.