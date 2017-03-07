Pampering should be a way of life, a lifestyle. Pampering yourself will benefit your health, your wellbeing and will allow you to reconnect with your body and soul. Beauty brands all over are upping their game and creating captivating products; check out these cool tools, products and gadgets that will make your 2017 easier.

1. A top matte coat that will make any nail polish matte

Matte finishes are all the hype now, but we don’t always find the perfect nail polish shade we want in matte. So with O.P.I’s genius matte top coat, we now needn’t fret because we can make all that’s shiny matte in a matter of seconds.

2. A makeup mistake erasing pen

It’s hard to get our makeup right without a few blotches here and there, especially when we’re applying eyeliner. Prestige Cosmetics’ Make Up Eraser Pen will remove any kind of makeup mistake and will come in handy on the days we don’t get enough beauty rest and our eyes are half closed, half open.

3. Dior Diorshow Mascara

To women with sensitive eyes, applying eye makeup is a real challenge. Therefore, picking the right mascara can be a bit of a nightmare. Because you deserve better than watery and itchy eyes, Dior’s Diorshow Mascara is made with the right formula that contains the right kind of unfragranced ingredients. Also, make sure that when you apply it, you avoid the root of the lash and instead, put it on slightly above the root thus further away from the actual eye.

4. Tom Ford Lips & Boys 2016

The Tom Ford Lips & Boys lipstick collection is ever growing. They come in a range of diverse shades that will cover you all season long. It’s tough finding a nude shade that goes well with your not-so-rosy-pink lips, and Tom Ford offers you a nude shade that will glide over your lips and give a glossy look without being sticky. Our favorite shade? It has to be the gorgeous deep metallic plum shade that would definitely rock any outfit.

5. Marc Jacobs Le Marc Liquid Crème

This new sensation is an eight-hour wear, non-drying, liquid lipstick that comes in a range of bold, vanilla scented and full coverage nudes. It guarantees that your lips will stay looking full and plump and won’t appear cracked or lined all day long!

6. Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eye shadow

Urban Decay’s Moondust eye shadows now come in a cream formula! The super blendable shadows come in 8 sparkly shades that will give your look that extra shimmery something to stand out. They contain bits of iridescent sparkle and lush 3-D metallics to give your eyes a diamond-like effect.

7. Ultra HD Foundation by MakeUp Forever

Make Up Forever’s Ultra HD Foundation comes in 40 shades so no one would feel left out. It’s impossible not to find the color that suits you best! It will hide any imperfections such as acne scaring or uneven skin tones and gives you flawless skin. After all, it’s called Ultra HD because it was created for HD TV.

8. Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade

It’s tough when you need to fill in your brow but can’t find the right shade that matches your hair color. Either it’s too light, too dark or too irrelevant. Anastasia Beverley Hills’ Dipbrow is a smudge-free, waterproof pomade formula that comes in 11 natural shades. It performs as an all-in-one brow product as it works as a brow primer as well as provide color, shading and sculpture. It will also make you stop worrying that your brows are disappearing throughout the day.

9. Complexion Correction Skincare CC Cream by Embryolisse

This CC Cream is a universal complexion perfector that adapts to your natural skin tone and corrects imperfections such as blurring the appearance of fine lines, dilated pores and wrinkles. It is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, which aids the skin in retaining essential moisture and the product also protects the skin from premature ageing. You can either apply it on your entire face or on the targeted zone; use it on bare skin or after day cream.

10. Anastasia Glow Kit

This palette will enhance your collarbones, brow bones, and cheekbones or anywhere you wish to draw attention to. The ultimate glow kit comes in six stunning shades from glimmering golds and coppers to burnished bronzes. It can be applied dry or with a dampened brush to immediately take you from day to night. It could also be used as an eye-enhancing shadow!