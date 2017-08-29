By: Aya Mahmoud

Selena’s Instagram account was hacked and used for posting nude pictures of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber! It was shut down after that. Hackers posted the pictures and humiliated Bieber with all sorts of mean comments using their handles in a defiant manner. The comments were vulgar as they were describing Bieber’s body organs.

The couple had dated on and off between 2010 and 2015 and were one of the most famous couples world wide.

As Selena is considered one of the most followed celebrities in the world, followed by almost 125 million followers, the pictures were seen by a large number of people!

Her account was taken down after this incident and her team were able to regain it back. They tweeted to inform people with the updates and explain the incident.

The account of @selenagomez open now, But it is still not in Sel’s hands since the description and the name are modified by hacker + pic.twitter.com/VSdcjJ7HCS — ⚦ (@SanttJoaoGrant) August 28, 2017

We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it’s secure before relaunching! Hang tight. — Kirsten (@KirstenS) August 28, 2017



Those nude photos were taken by paparazzis while he was having his vacation. He said how his privacy was invaded while taking some time off and stripping in a terrace.

Accounts get hacked and used to manupilate celebrities’ feelings all the time and let’s hope Selena’s team are capable of taking care of the situation ASAP.