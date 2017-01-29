The self-help industry is a multi-billion dollar business. It is genius, I assume, because people are desperate for guidance. Life doesn’t come with an instruction manual and therefore each individual is left to his/her own devices. Millions of people have claimed that it changed their lives, but it still lacks a certain credibility with most. Authors of self-help books assert that they are passing on to you legitimate life advice, but are they really?

1- Self-help books aren’t magic

As a genre, self-help can be incredibly helpful if used correctly. The truth is self-help books won’t help you get all of the things you’ve ever wanted in your life. Reading them alone won’t assist you in gaining more popularity or achieving success overnight. In order to actually be successful, you will have to work relentlessly hard to achieve your goal. Anyone can write a book about how to be positive but that doesn’t mean that they know how to actually implement what they’re saying. No book is going to turn your life around unless you correlate it to you personally and pinpoint how you can apply what you read to improve your life. If you want real life lasting change, then be persistent and unyielding in working hard to get what you want.

2- Self-help books are marketed in a false way

I understand the concept of advertising and marketing and that it all boils down to profit motive in the end. But, self-help books are marketed as if they are the answer, as if the words inside will change your life the minute you finish the book cover to cover. Titles such as “How to Win Friends and Influence People” and “How to Stop Worrying and Start Living” really just sell themselves because who wouldn’t want to expand their acquaintance zone and have a positive effect on people? This creates unrealistic expectations and people are let down. They are marketed as if they are creating real change while in reality; they are nothing but the perception of real change.

3- Self-help books are redundant

Only a handful of self-help books are filled with words that might actually help. The rest, however, are filled with empty promises or unneeded advice. People keep coming out with more and more self-help books as if the keys to making friends or maintaining balance keep changing. The keys to happiness, success, popularity, fame, acceptance, approval, accomplishment, etc. won’t ever change yet, publishers keep publishing new self-help books every week.

4- Self-help books are unrealistic

They are full of make-believe examples and suggestions that seem just too imaginary and far-fetched. The models they propose oversimplify reality in a way that makes you think the author must be out of this world to even suggest such a model. I cannot stress this point enough, but people are different. Their experiences, surroundings, circumstances, personalities are not the same. Therefore, what worked for the author won’t necessarily work for every reader. And that is exactly what the authors of self-help books make you feel like: “If it worked for me, it will work for you as well”. But, not that’s not the case because, the readers are probably from a lower social class who are trying to make ends meet and were not given the same advantages and thus, can’t all be billionaires.

5- Self-help books make you unhappier

These books are often heavily crammed with a handful of remarks about how everyone should follow their dreams and pursue their passion. While I’m a big believer in pursuing one’s passion, not everyone is meant to be a big star. Some people have families that they need to take care of and so will take on a job they are not necessarily crazy about. That doesn’t make the person any lesser than those who followed their dreams. It only means that this person’s circumstances weren’t on his/her side. Reading self-help books that urge you to drop whatever you’re doing and chase your dreams will only make you miserable because you will feel like you’re wasting your life away. There are thousands of people pacing in restless circles because they are not passionate about what they’re doing but that’s just life. It happens and it will continue to happen.

6- Self-help books are contradicting

All self-help books start by assuring you that YOU are the creator of your own fate and that you are the master of your own life and don’t need anyone’s help. Which means that someone else can’t give you the key to shaping your life and that it’s a solo journey. It is ironic and contradicting because, they tell you that you don’t need someone else’s advice to turn your life around and then proceed to list down all the ways you have been living your life wrong.

If you rely on self-help books to start a business or gain friends, you should stop. Instead, try things out for yourself and write your own self-help book that will let you know what works for you and what doesn’t.